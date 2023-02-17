Have a fun time at casino night while supporting HALO-Flight

The annual Sky High Rollers Casino Night event is your chance to help the angels in the sky deployed to help those in dire need.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — HALO-Flight’s Sky High Rollers Casino Night, presented by Steel Dynamics Flat Roll Group Southwest-Sinton Division, offers the community an opportunity for fun, while supporting the regions only nonprofit air ambulance service.

HALO-Flight’s mission-ready Flight Crews were busy in 2022. Throughout the year, they completed a record number of missions – 1,438 to be exact.

Two bases have been established in rural counties in areas such as Alice and Beeville, but the need for non-profit expands throughout South Texas.

"The need is in our rural areas, but we travel to 26 counties throughout South Texas, and really where we see the need is when there is a life-saving need to get to a hospital in a very timely manner," said Heather Kiss, director of marketing for HALO-Flight.

This year’s event is being held on Friday, February 17, 2023 at the Ortiz Center and features an array of gaming tables, including: Craps, Roulette, Blackjack, Texas Hold’em Poker, and more!

"It's a really great opportunity to learn how to game, but at the same time you have the chance to help save a life-saving mission. You're helping your neighbors and anyone within our South Texas community to have that chance at a second life," said Kiss.

Casino Night is being emceed by our own Barbi Leo.

Individual tickets are available for purchase online by clicking here. A 30% Discount for EMS, Hospital Employees, and Law Enforcement is available by using coupon code: HALO30 at checkout.