The truck will make an appearance in the Alamo City on Saturday, July 11.

SAN ANTONIO — Get ready Hello Kitty fans!

The popular pink truck will be making an appearance next weekend.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be at The Shops at La Cantera on Saturday, July 11 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

According to a press release, the truck recently resumed "its supercute stops in cities all over the United States."

New safety procedures and increased sanitation efforts will be in place.

Additionally, guests will be encouraged to wear face masks and maintain a distance of 6 feet from other customers and staff.

Fans of Hello Kitty can look forward to new exclusive goodies and limited-edition collectibles, including sprinkle mugs, Madeleine cookie sets, canvas totes, and enamel pin sets.

Other best-selling items such as stainless steel thermal bottles and giant Hello Kitty Cafe chef cookies will also be available for purchase.

Following its stop in the Alamo City, the truck will continue its tour of the Lone Star State, stopping in Houston, Friendswood, Plano, and Fort Worth.