Texas Jazz Fest, long list of events expected to bring thousands of people to the S.E.A. District this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many Corpus Christi residents will be packed in the downtown and SEA district areas for the 60th annual Texas Jazz Festival.

However, people might find some trouble in securing a parking spot for the festivities.

President of Jazz Fest, Nick Martinez said the two night event is expected to draw in a big crowd, the downtown area hasn't experienced in a while.

"Probably expecting anywhere from 15-25 thousand people," Martinez said.

With that many people packing into the S.E.A. district, traffic could pose some issues. There are also areas where parking will not be allowed. The RTA will be available to provide free rides to the event. The ride service will take residents from the Corpus Christi City Hall parking lot to the venue at Heritage Park.

Construction will also be an issue to keep in mind when venturing to Texas Jazz Fest.

"If you take the Crosstown Expressway, get off before the turn because if you don't you will end up on North Beach," Martinez said.

Elaine Falcon told 3 News she was eagerly planning out her weekend with friends and family.

"For sure the Parker concert, and we are going to check out the Jazz Festival," Falcon said.

The Jazz Fest is part of a long list of events happening in the S.E.A. district on the same night.

As Whataburger Field hosts high school baseball, Baby Shark live will be playing at the American Bank Center and Brewster Street Ice House downtown will be a hub for spring break concerts.

Then there's Concrete Street and the Kevin Gates concert on Friday, and Parker McCollum taking the stage Saturday.

Mark Schaberg, General Manager of Concrete Street said while there is a lot of options to choose from, he is excited to see the area thriving once again.

"We've got our own private shuttles that will be taking people from the Hurricane Alley lot, Whataburger Field lot, Schaberg said. "There will be a lot of people moving around but that is what its all about."

Police recommend anyone who plans on attending any of the festivities to take their time and watch out for pedestrians.

