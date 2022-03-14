Going Green: Here's where you can celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Corpus Christi

There will be several places in Corpus Christi where revelers can celebrate the day this year.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — St. Patrick's Day is coming up on Thursday and it is the first time in two years that we have not been in a COVID-19 surge.

St. Patrick’s Day is officially observed on March 17 each year, which is said to be the date of St. Patrick’s death in the late 5th century.

Saint Patrick is the patron saint and national apostle of Ireland. He is credited with successfully spreading Christianity throughout Ireland, according to almanac.com.

There will be several places in Corpus Christi where revelers can celebrate the day this year.

Cassidy's Irish Pub St. Patrick's Day Party

On March 17 head over to Cassidy's Irish Pub for some green beer!

The pub opens at noon and will have green beer, Celtic dancers, live bands and bagpipers!





Nueces Brewing Company St. Patrick's Day Party!

Also on Thursday, The St. Patrick's Day Party at Nueces Brewing Company!

The event begins at 11:30 a.m. and there will be bingo, green beer, corned beef and a best dressed contest!

Organizers said bingo begins at 6:30 p.m. and it's best to get there early to grab your spot.

Corpus Christi Harley-Davidson St. Paddy's Bike Night

It's time to find your best green shirt, and ride out to St. Patrick's Day Bike Night! This event begins at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 17.

Free beer with the CC Harley Girls

Live music by Red Tide Band

Fish & Chips by Jack's Beachside Cookshack

Axe Daddy's Throw House on-site

Raffles, games, activities & more!

Executive Surf Club The 5th Annual Lucky's St. Patrick's Day Crawl - March 19

On Saturday, March 19, get ready for a bar crawl! You must purchase tickets in advance for this event. You can buy tickets here.

At 4 p.m., check in at the Executive Surf Club and then make your way to several downtown bars where you will find drink specials.

There is not a set path for this bar crawl. The event organizers said this is to be sure everyone can get a drink without having to wait a long time.

"Our crawls are often called 'Make Your Own Adventure Crawls'," organizers said. "The reason we don't have a 'bar 1, bar 2, bar 3' format is because most of the time our crawls are so large that many of the bars are not large enough for the whole group. If 500 people show up to one bar at the same time, you would have to wait an hour just to get one drink!"

There will also be a costume contest for the chance to win $1,000.