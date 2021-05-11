Tis the season: Holiday tree to be lit Friday night in Corpus Christi

If you can't make it downtown, the event will be livestreamed on the Downtown Corpus Christi Facebook page.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If the cooler weather has you in the holiday spirit, you can watch the Port of Corpus Christi Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony at the Bayfront Friday night.

Mayor Paulette Guajardo will be there to help bring in the holiday season.

The ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. at La Retama Park on 501 N. Mesquite St.

We are excited to partner with the Port of Corpus Christi to kick off the 2021 Holiday Season with the Port of Corpus... Posted by Downtown Corpus Christi on Wednesday, November 3, 2021

