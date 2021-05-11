Tis the season: Holiday tree to be lit Friday night in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If the cooler weather has you in the holiday spirit, you can watch the Port of Corpus Christi Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony at the Bayfront Friday night.
Mayor Paulette Guajardo will be there to help bring in the holiday season.
If you can't make it downtown, the event will be livestreamed on the Downtown Corpus Christi Facebook page.
The ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. at La Retama Park on 501 N. Mesquite St.
