'Holly-Days at the Gardens' brings flora, fauna and fun-a to South Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You will get a sentimental feeling when you head over to the Botanical Gardens this December!
Dr. Michael Womack joined us live to discuss what special events the South Texas Botanical Gardens has in store for the next four weeks, the most notable being the 18-foot-tall Christmas tree made out of repurposed plastic bottles.
"It's a great way to bring a spotlight onto the importance of recycling," Dr. Womack said. "It allows us to share our conservation message in a slightly different context other than animals and nature."