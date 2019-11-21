NUTELLA FANS — your time has come.

A hotel dedicated to everything Nutella has opened in Napa Valley, and it's only right the official name is "Hotella Nutella."

But, it's not open to just anyone.

Nutella is making it a competition, offering three lucky people a chance to attend the Nutella Weekend Breakfast Experience. It includes:

Round-trip coach air transportation for winner and one travel companion

Accommodations for three days, two nights at Hotella Nutella

Round-trip ground transportation between airport and Hotella Nutella

One-of-a-kind creative breakfast experiences with notable tastemakers

You can register on Hotella Nutella's website or click here.