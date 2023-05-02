House of Rock announces first Coastal Bend Music Industry Symposium

House of Rock owner Casey Lain hopes that the symposium will help to bolster the Coastal Bend's music industry, as well as establish it as a hub for entertainment.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Selena y los Dinos.

Jeremy Jordan.

Kevin Abstract.

It's no secret that Corpus Christi is home to some of the most talented musicians in the industry – just check out the list above.

Despite the talent it harbors, not very many people would dare to call Corpus Christi a major hub for the music industry, much less a hub for the entertainment industry as a whole.

Casey Lain, however, wants to change that.

House of Rock owner Casey Lain joined us live to invite music professionals across South Texas to the first Coastal Bend Music Industry Symposium, which seeks to support and expand the Corpus Christi music industry.

"It's really about kind of cultivating a good musical community here in Corpus Christi," Lain said. "Anyone who's been involved in music – whether you're a musician or on the business side of things – is also going to be part of this event."

The Coastal Bend Music Industry Symposium will feature a variety of speakers from the music industry and cover a wide range of topics, including touring, licensing and community engagement. Further resources will also be available on-site, as well as opportunities to network and collaborate with other music professionals.

The symposium will take place Feb. 16 at the House of Rock and The Bay Jewel Event Center. The symposium will run form 12-7 p.m., followed by a social mixer where complimentary drinks will be served. A full schedule of panels and events can be found here.