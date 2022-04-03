3rd-generation cowboy competes in Houston rodeo for first time

Rocker Steiner's family roots run deep at RodeoHouston. He's a third-generation cowboy whose grandparents rode in the Astrodome!

HOUSTON — Meet Rocker Steiner, an 18-year-old bareback rider competing at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo for his first time.

From his world champion grandfather and father to his barrel racing grandmother, mother and sister, it's safe to say the Steiner's are rodeo royalty.

“My dad and grandad are my best friends. I’m very close with my mom and grandmother... and my sister… me and my sister are getting closer all the time,” he said.

"[The rodeo has] always been a special occasion for us," said Rocker's grandfather, Bobby Steiner. "But nobody thought Rocker – a champion wakeboarder – would choose to rodeo. With a name like his though… the rodeo may just have chosen him."

“Jamie and I named him ‘Rocker’ and he’s lived up to that every single day," said Rocker's parents, Jamie and Sid Steiner. “Every day.”

Rocker's already started making a name for himself.

"I want to leave my own mark, and I want kids in 50-60 years to watch my old highlights and want to be like me and… I’m just being me so if they want to be me that’s cool,” he said.