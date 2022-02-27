Here are the 2022 World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest winners

More than 250 barbecue teams competed from in Texas and around the world, with the grand prize going to a team from Williamson County.

HOUSTON — The RodeoHouston cookoff wrapped up Saturday night at NRG Stadium.

The Grand Overall Champion of the 2022 World's Championship Bar-B-Que was Williamson County Go Texan. In second was Reserve Grand Champion, Mama and Papa Joe's BBQ from San Antonio.

More than 250 barbecue teams from Texas and around the world competed in this years cookoff.

There were also winners for specific categories such a best brisket, ribs, chicken, and even a junior cookoff where young competitors from ages eight to 14 competed in who could cook the best steak. All of those winners are below, directly from RodeoHouston.

Brisket

Champion – Cowboys 4

Heroes Second Place – Jasper County Go Texan

Third Place – Fayette County

Ribs

Champion – Brew Crew Cookers

Second Place – San Patricio County Go Texan

Third Place – Letsos Pan-Handlers

Chicken

Champion – Gettin Sauced Cookers

Second Place – Goliad County Go Texan

Third Place – Los Gallos

Go Texan

Grand Champion – Jasper County Go Texan

Reserve Champion – Metro Go Texan 2/Q’ston Barbecue

Dutch Oven Dessert

Champion – Willis Group – Pecan Pie Cheesecake

Second Place – Rusty’s Smoke BBQ – Hazelnut Chocolate Cheesecake

Third Place – NRG Energy, Inc. – Pineapple Upside Down Cake

Open Contest

Champion – Clifton Chevy Cookers, LLC – Seafood Surprise

Second Place – Cotton Q Club – Q Club Surf & Turf

Third Place – Ritch’s Raiders – Steak & Lobster

Jr. Cook-off

Champion – RJ Fite, Asleep at the Grill

Second Place – Raelyn Barker, Circle D-A Cookers

Third Place – Vince Martinez, Metro Go Texan 3/Midnight Mavericks

Specialty Awards

Best Façade – Cotton Club Go Texan

Best Façade – Brazos County

Best Overall Theme – Over the Hill Gang Go Texan

Best Overall Theme – Mills County

Tents involved in the cookoff will soon be taken down throughout the day Sunday in preparation for the official start of rodeo, which begins Monday.

Starting with the entertainment, Cody Johnson will take the stage Feb. 28. Keith Urban follows up on Tuesday, March 1 and Tim McGraw for Wednesday to celebrate Armed Forces Appreciation Day.

Of course we can’t forget the carnival that will be out there as well with lots of rides and food everyone of all ages.

RodeoHouston will also be hosting a sensory-friendly day Friday, March 4 for children with certain special needs, allowing limited lights and sounds.

If you’re looking for tickets to the concerts you can find them on the rodeo's website. Some tickets start as low as $20.