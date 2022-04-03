RodeoHouston names winners of Super Series Championship

Champions were named for eight events spanning from steer wrestling to bareback riding.

HOUSTON — RodeoHouston on Saturday crowned the winners of the Super Series Championship.

Champions were named for eight events: Tie-down roping, bareback riding, team roping, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, barrel racing, breakaway roping and bull riding.

Tie-down roping

Final four winners with total RodeoHouston 2022 winnings:

John Douch of Huntsville, Texas — $57,250 Tyler Milligan of Bartlesville, Oklahoma — $27,750 Tuf Cooper of Decatur, Texas — $15,500 Zack Jongbloed of Iowa, Louisiana — $11,500

“This has been a dream come true,” said champion John Douch. “Just to win first means so much to me.”

Bareback riding

Final four winners with total RodeoHouston 2022 winnings:

Jesse Pope of Garnett, Kansas — $60,500 Rocker Steiner of Weatherford, Texas — $27,850 RC Landingham of Hat Creek, California — $14,125 Will Lowe of Amarillo, Texas — $11,625

Jesse Pope was named champion with a score of 89 points.

“This is a bucket-list rodeo,” said Pope. “Moving forward, I just will keep doing my job, one horse at a time.”

“Man it meant so much to me to come to this legendary rodeo to do as good as I did," said second-place finisher Rocker Steiner. "I’m excited to come back next year.”

Team roping

Final four winners with total RodeoHouston 2022 winnings:

Clay Tryan of Lipan, Texas, and Jake Long of Morgan Mill, Texas — $109,000 Clay Smith of Iowa Park, Texas, and Jade Corkill of Stephenville, Texas — $49,000 Kaleb Driggers of Stephenville, Texas, and Junior Nogueira of Lipan, Texas — $28,500 Curry Kirchner of Ames, Oklahoma, and Austin Rogers of Cresent, Oklahoma — $27,500

Champions Clay Tryan and Jake Long roped a 6.4-second run to win the event.

“It’s the biggest rodeo we get to go to all year besides the finals,” said Tryan.

"Getting that first place spot in the Championship was huge and it let us go last in the shootout," said Long.

Saddle bronc riding

Final four winners with total RodeoHouston 2022 winnings:

Sage Newman of Melstone, Montana — $57,500 Wyatt Casper of Miami, Texas — $25,750 Stetson Wright of Beaver, Utah — $16,500 Dawson Hay of Visalia, California — $9,250

Sage Newman was named champion after scoring 93 points.

“When I heard the whistle, I knew I had made a good ride,” said Newman.

Steer wrestling

Final four winners with total RodeoHouston 2022 winnings:

Hunter Cure of Holliday, Texas — $57,000 Tanner Brunner of Ramona, Kansas — $28,000 Timmy Sparing of Helena, Montana — $16,000 Jacob Talley of Keatchie, Louisiana — $10,500

Hunter Cure made a four-second run to bring home the win.

“Slipping into the Shootout was not by design,” said Cure. “Coming in to my final ride, I knew I wanted to clean it up,” said Cure.

Barrel racing

Final four winners with total RodeoHouston 2022 winnings:

Jordan Briggs of Tolar, Texas — $60,000 Kassie Mowry of Dublin, Texas — $30,000 Hailey Kinsel of Cotulla, Texas — $18,000 Nellie Miller of Cottonwood, California — $12,000

“The more runs he makes, the better he gets," champion Jordan Briggs said of her horse.

Breakaway roping

Final four winners with total RodeoHouston 2022 winnings:

Erin Johnson of Fowler, Colorado — $53,750 Laramie Johnson of Shreveport, Louisiana — $23,000 Amanda Coleman of Stephenville, Texas — $15,000 JJ Hampton of Stephenville, Texas — $10,500

Erin Johnson was named the first champion of this event at RodeoHouston with a time of 2.7-seconds.

“This is super exciting,” said Johnson. “Women like to see women competing.”

Bull riding

Final four winners with total RodeoHouston 2022 winnings:

Stetson Wright of Beaver, Utah — $57,000 Roscoe Jarboe of New Plymouth, Idaho — $17,583 Josh Frost of Randlett, Utah — $16,833 Jeff Askey of Eustace Texas — $13,833

“There’s always a lot of nerves, and my dad was always calm, so that’s what I base my career off of,” said champion Stetson Wright.

The future is also looking bright for FFA students like Seguin high school sophomore Taylor Brawley who won the super scramble. Brawley said he’ll use the majority of his $10,000 towards an animal he will raise that he hopes to show at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo next year.