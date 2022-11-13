The Coastal Bend Blood Center is 'Hunting for Donors' at blood drive Nov. 19

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many people don't know that along with cheer and chilly weather, the holidays often bring big trouble to blood centers: it's the time of year where blood donations are at their lowest.
The Coastal Bend Blood Center's Ashley Ramirez joined us live to tell us how hunting fans can save lives and win big at their "Hunting for Donors" blood drive from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 19 at Cavender's Boot City.
Ramirez said of the event, "Unfortunately, we tend to see more tragedies and a decline in donations, so this is just an opportunity for us to call out to our community residents to come out and save lives."