The Coastal Bend Blood Center is 'Hunting for Donors' at blood drive Nov. 19

Along with saving lives, registered donors will have the chance to win a variety of prizes like a hunting trip for two, a shotgun and tickets to various events.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many people don't know that along with cheer and chilly weather, the holidays often bring big trouble to blood centers: it's the time of year where blood donations are at their lowest.

The Coastal Bend Blood Center's Ashley Ramirez joined us live to tell us how hunting fans can save lives and win big at their "Hunting for Donors" blood drive from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 19 at Cavender's Boot City.