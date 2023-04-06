Latin American International Dinner to serve up cultura y comida June 23

Along with authentic, homemade dishes from across Latin America, the Instituto's International Dinner will also have plenty of Latin pride and community on the menu.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If there's one thing anyone needs to know about Latinos, it's that we fill things.

Whether it's our communities, our loved ones' plates or even our neighbors' hearts, we make sure that those around us has their fill of our colors, culture and – most importantly – comida.

Is it any surprise that the Instituto de Cultura Hispanica is about to do the same?

The Instituto's Marissa Castro and Adriana Hipólito-Lamont joined us on Domingo Live to invite the public to their Latin American International Dinner at St. Pius X Catholic Church.

The goal of the dinner is to celebrate the diversity of our local Latin cultures, as well as to inspire the community to join the Instituto in their greater mission of promoting Latino and Hispanic culture in South Texas.

The International Dinner will consist of authentic, homemade dishes from across Latin America, as well as a classic car show and other lively entertainment.