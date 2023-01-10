Immaculate Conception Church of Gregory to celebrate 71 years of Jamaica Fest Oct. 7-8

While entry and parking to the fest are free, proceeds from its raffles and auctions will go towards the Immaculate Conception Church's steeple renovation project.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Cut off the reggae music, we're not talking about THAT Jamaica.

We're talking about Jamaica: hah-MY-cuh; the hibiscus flower, AKA the key ingredient of the delicious floral tea that puts other Mexican beverages to shame (sorry not sorry, horchata).

But more than that, we're talking about a benefit festival that has kept the Immaculate Conception Church's doors open and roof intact for over 70 years.

We're talking about the 71st Jamaica Fest, happening Oct. 7-8 in Gregory.

Jamaica Fest organizers Naida and Tony Rios joined us on Domingo Live to tell us what they're looking forward to this year and how the Immaculate Conception Church will put its proceeds to use.

Jamaica Fest will open its gates to the public from 5-10 p.m. on Oct. 7, and 12-9 p.m. on Oct. 8. The fest will have the usual trappings of a good family festival: food and drink concessions (no ice chests allowed, by the way), a raffle, a cakewalk, live auctions, bouncy houses and games for the kids.

Unlike most other festivals, though, Jamaica Fest will also be a bit of a who's who of local live Tejano music, with acts like Los Arias, Conjunto Cats, Los Unikos and much more.

As per tradition, parking and admission to the festival is free for all, while entry fees from the raffles and auctions will go towards funding the upkeep of the Gregory church's building – namely, its steeple.

The proceeds of the festival have not only helped to keep the church standing for the past 70 years, but also helped to ensure that it stays operational following natural disasters like Hurricane Harvey.

You can stay updated and donate to the Immaculate Conception Church's renovation fundraiser on their official website.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!