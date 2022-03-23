Ingleside Round Up Days returns after two year hiatus

From rides to funnel cakes, the City of Ingleside hoped Coastal Bend residents showed up to support their biggest fundraiser of the year.

INGLESIDE, Texas — After a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, The Ingleside Chamber of Commerce is back with it's 50th annual fundraiser.

Ingleside Round Up Days kicked off Wednesday night with the start of it's carnival.

From rides to funnel cakes, the City hoped Coastal Bend residents showed up to support their biggest fundraiser of the year.

According to Chamber of Commerce President Barbara Gregg, the event gave residents a lot of fun activities to choose from.

"We've got pony rides, we've got horse rides, petting zoo's, and a train," Gregg said. "We've got all kinds of stuff planned, so come on out."

Residents can enjoy the carnival from Wednesday through Saturday. Friday will be country night, which will feature a western themed comedy show.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.