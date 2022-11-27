Ingleside to deck the halls with Light Up Live Oak Park Friday, Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You won't have to travel too far this weekend in order to enjoy a good lightshow!
Ingleside Chamber of Commerce members Barbara Greg and Martin De los Santos joined us live to share how Ingleside will kick off the holidays with their two-day Light Up Live Oak Park event.
The event is free to the public and will feature a great many activities and events, including light shows and displays in the park; visits from Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, complete with a special reading of "The Night Before Christmas" by Blue Santa; breakfast with the Grinch; hayrides and pony rides; a 30-foot bouncy house for adults and kids; an ugly sweater contest with prizes; vendors, craft tables and so much more.
"Oh my gosh, there's just so much going on," said Greg. "I can't begin to tell you everything that we're doing, it's going to be a lot of fun."