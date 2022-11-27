Ingleside to deck the halls with Light Up Live Oak Park Friday, Saturday

The two-day event will feature a light show in Live Oak Park on Dec. 2 and an ugly sweater contest, Santa visits and Dr. Seuss-themed breakfast on Dec. 3.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You won't have to travel too far this weekend in order to enjoy a good lightshow!

Ingleside Chamber of Commerce members Barbara Greg and Martin De los Santos joined us live to share how Ingleside will kick off the holidays with their two-day Light Up Live Oak Park event.

The event is free to the public and will feature a great many activities and events, including light shows and displays in the park; visits from Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, complete with a special reading of "The Night Before Christmas" by Blue Santa; breakfast with the Grinch; hayrides and pony rides; a 30-foot bouncy house for adults and kids; an ugly sweater contest with prizes; vendors, craft tables and so much more.