'We're back!': Jonas Brothers performing halftime of Thanksgiving Cowboys game

This'll be the group's second performance for the Red Kettle Kickoff, which brings attention to the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign.

ARLINGTON, Texas — North Texas' own Jonas Brothers are set to have AT&T Stadium burning up on Thanksgiving Day.

The group, which lived in Dallas and Westlake along with other stints in New Jersey, announced Tuesday on social media that they'll be the halftime performers during the Dallas Cowboys' annual Thanksgiving Day game.

This year's contest pits the Cowboys against the New York Giants on Thursday, Nov. 24, starting at 3:30 p.m.

This will be the Jonas Brothers' second performance for the so-called Red Kettle Kickoff showcase, which brings attention to the Salvation Army's annual Red Kettle Campaign.

The band of brothers first dropped hints about their show through their individual social media pages. Kevin, Joe, and Nick each posted the backs of three separate blue-and-white jerseys with their last names on them. The individual social posts also each included a single word that combined to make up the sentence, "See you soon."

We're sure a few poor unfortunate souls saw at least one of these posts and tried to piece things together themselves.

You pic.twitter.com/GWe7eROwLk — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) October 25, 2022

Eventually, the group took to their collective account to make the official announcement. In that post, you can see their three jerseys hanging side-by-side showing the performance date: 11/24/22.

11/24/22 - WE’RE BACK!



It's official! This Thanksgiving, we are performing the @SalvationArmyUS #RedKettleKickoff Halftime Show during the @dallascowboys game! Tune in live Nov 24th to help us kick off the season of giving. Game starts at 3:30 PM CT & you can watch on @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/OWpr437n7Z — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) October 25, 2022

“We couldn’t be more excited to return to AT&T Stadium and play The Salvation Army halftime show,” the Jonas Brothers said in a press release. “We are honored that our performance will help raise awareness of the great need that exists and encourage everyone to donate to The Salvation Army to make a difference in their communities this holiday season and all year long.”

The Red Kettle Campaign is the largest and longest-running fundraiser of its kind. Funds raised in 2021 supported services for more than 25 million people living in America.

The campaign is offering the following options for those wishing to support their neighbors in need:

Sign up for a sustaining gift of $25 a month.

Contact your local Salvation Army to sign up to volunteer at a red kettle or distribute Angel Tree gifts to children in need.

Donate with cash, coins, and checks or digitally with Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, and Venmo at any red kettle across the country.

Donate cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin or Ethereum.

Ask Amazon’s Alexa to donate by saying, “Alexa, donate to The Salvation Army,” and then specifying the amount.

Give any amount by texting “KETTLES” to 51555.

Provide Christmas gifts to children of local families in need through The Salvation Army Angel Tree.