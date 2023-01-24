Nickelodeon star Josh Peck speaking at TAMUK Tuesday evening

During a moderated conversation, Peck will discuss his early career with the legendary children’s network, his experience with content creation and share his advice.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Former Nickelodeon star Josh Peck will make an appearance at Texas A&M University-Kingsville on Tuesday evening.

The actor, comedian and content creator will speak at the Jones Auditorium as part of the university’s lectureship series at 7 p.m..

The event is free and open to the public. Seating is limited with doors opening for student entry at 6:15 p.m. Community entry will start at 6:30 p.m.

Peck is best known for his work on the Nickelodeon television series “Drake and Josh” and as a social media content creator, amassing over 15.1 million followers on Instagram, 8 million followers on TikTok and 3.5 million subscribers on YouTube.

During a moderated conversation, Peck will discuss his early career with the legendary children’s network, his experience with content creation and share his advice with students.

“Josh Peck was a favorite when we surveyed our students on who they would like to have speak on campus,” said Erin McClure, Assistant Dean of Students and Director of Student Engagement and Campus Life (SECL). “He was overwhelmingly the popular choice and we’re excited to make him part of our lectureship series. Our students and community won’t want to miss this event.”

The lectureship series is organized by SECL and previous guest speakers include actor and musician Steve Burns; the late celebrity chef, documentarian and author Anthony Bourdain; author Piper Kerman; actress and LGBT advocate Laverne Cox and world-renowned primatologist Jane Goodall.

