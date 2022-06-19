Corpus Christi celebrated Black joy and progression at TABPHE's Juneteenth festival

"I enjoyed doing a lot of events and different things throughout the day, and so I'm thankful that I'm able to do that," Jacqulyn Walker said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sunday marked the 157th anniversary of Juneteenth, the day when freedom reached every part of the country, abolishing slavery and freeing 250,000 people across Texas.

Members of the community took to Hillcrest Park to celebrate Black joy and progression at TABPHE's Juneteenth festival.

Imani Moore, a community health worker at South Texas Family Planning and Health, told 3NEWS what the event meant to her.

"Our community has been torn down pretty much here in Corpus. So it brings unity, and we're bringing it back to where it started," Moore said. "It means freedom, and it's making sure that we stay together. Also, teaching other people about our services and about our heritage."

Heritage and traditions from centuries have, and continue to be, passed down to younger generations, but there are still many challenges to overcome.

"We do have freedom, but not in all things, and I'm praying and striving for 100% freedom," Jacqulyn Walker said.

It's the little things, but one large opportunity at Hillcrest Park, Sunday, was to learn more about free educational opportunities offered in the community.

Education and Career Resource Coordinator with Coastal Compass, Kannon Hall said, "it's a wonderful day to celebrate new beginnings and a hope for tomorrow."

That hope takes practice to make to make progress. Bringing this mobile classroom to this event may help to inspire those in the community.

"We just hope that the visitors that come in our center, we're able to give them hope and possibly inspire them to recapture their dreams and reevaluate what they want for themselves," Hall shared.

The goal is to keep hope alive today, so people can thrive tomorrow.

When asked what "Black" is, Walker responded, "Wonderful, marvelous," and Moore stated proudly, "Me. Black is everything."

