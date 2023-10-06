NAACP Juneteenth poster contest inspires and educates Coastal Bend kids

For seventh grader Serenity, the meaning behind Juneteenth is heavy, yet simple.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kids at the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Bend got their hands dirty at a 'Poster Contest' hosted by the NAACP - Corpus Christi chapter. The theme of the contest was Juneteenth. The contest's youngest competitors were only six-years-old. Most adults understand the meaning behind Juneteenth. But what does Juneteenth mean to kids?

For seventh grader Serenity, the meaning behind Juneteenth is heavy, yet simple.

“I was thinking of creating two chains, here and it’s going to be broken,” she said. “It’s gonna say freedom up here. To me Juneteenth means freedom for all people in the world, including African Americans.”

Nine-year-old Amea shares the same idea.

“It means that all Black people have the rights to be free,” she said. “I’m glad we got June to be our month to be free.”

Six-year-old Travis knew exactly what he was going to paint.

“Abraham Lincoln,” he said. “Because he let the African Americans free.”

His eight-year-old sister Taliya said she was painting poster with the word ‘freedom’. Their mother Monet Fournier said she’s grateful there are opportunities for her kids to learn about historical events like these at such a young age.

"It's a true honor that they'll be able to know their history,” she said. “It's important to know history especially at this age."

Even at this age, the children at the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Bend understood the significance of Juneteenth. And with that knowledge, they're confident no dream is too far out of reach.

“I think it's very special,” Serenity said. “Technically I wouldn't be able to do it, if it was never to happen."