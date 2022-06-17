TABPHE's Juneteenth fun has begun in Corpus Christi

All of the events held through the weekend are free and open to the public.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Members of the Texas Association of Black Personnel in Higher Education kicked off their Juneteenth weekend festivities with the annual Black and White Dinner & Dance, Friday.

That event included music, food, vendors, and a silent auction all to raise money for reading initiatives.

This weekend, the fun continues with a motorcycle ride and car show at Water's Edge Park, as well as a family reunion day on Juneteenth at H.J. Williams Park, all hosted by TABPHE!

They made a few changes this year in an effort to get more of the community together.

"That was the whole point of doing that, we also wanted to make sure we were supporting Corpus Christi," said TABPHE President Simone Sanders. "So, what we wanted to do was make it a three-day weekend where people could stay, enjoy the beach, and participate in our events."

All of these events are free and open to the public. For more information about the celebration, visit their website here.

