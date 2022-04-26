Kathryn Childers to speak at Rotary Club luncheon

The fundraiser will be taking place Wednesday, Apr. 27 with former 3 News anchor and secret service member Kathryn Childers as keynote speaker.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Rotary Club of Southside Corpus Christi will be holding their annual Administrative Professional's Day Fundraiser Luncheon on Wednesday.

Proceeds from the event will go toward wheelchair ramp construction, scholarships to Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi, the Early Act First Knight Educational Program, and club operations.

Not only that, but the event will be featuring hometown hero, Kathryn Childers.

Childers is a familiar face to many in the Coastal Bend. Not only did she work as an anchor for 3NEWS, but she was also one of the first five women to serve in the Secret Service.

Childers will be the keynote speaker at the event, so be sure to come and hear from this incredible woman.

The event will be taking place Wednesday, Apr. 27 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. You can purchase a ticket at southsideccrotary.org.

