Kingsville Noon Lions Club wants you to take 'A Ride on the Wild Side' at King Ranch

"A Ride on the Wild Side" isn't your average bike tour – it's a rare chance for cyclists to take in the sights of the famous King Ranch.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Care to take "A Ride on the Wild Side?"

Kingsville Director of Tourism Janine Reyes and the Kingsville Noon Lions Club joined us live to call for local cyclists to join their annual charity bike tour on the scenic King Ranch – yes, that King Ranch.

"The landscape is beautiful," said Lions Club President RJ Loera, "it's just a fantastic way for a family to get together and enjoy a nice morning on the ranch."

"You get to see sights you otherwise wouldn't be able to see," Reyes also said.

The "A Ride on the Wild Side" bike tour contains multiple routes and begins at 8 a.m. on April 22 at King Ranch. Interested cyclists are encouraged to register online by emailing arotws@gmail.com, or by filling out the form at this link.

Participants are also invited to the ranch from 6-9 p.m. the night before the ride to pick up participant packets and enjoy a pre-ride spaghetti dinner.