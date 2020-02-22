AUSTIN, Texas — Local artists, businesses and stylists, all gathered on Seventh Street in Downtown Austin on Saturday to celebrate natural hair.

The purpose of the Kinky, Curly, Coily Fest is to encourage the public to realize that how someone styles their hair is a personal right.

During the event, "Hair Love," which recently won the Oscar for "Animated Short Film," was playing on a large projector. The short features a father learning to style his young daughter's hair.

RELATED: Texas student suspended for locs walks Oscars red carpet with 'Hair Love' creators

The festival also aimed to shed light on the CROWN Act, which is a proposed bill aimed at protecting against hair discrimination.

"I'm a school educator, and I had a student complain that my hair looked like snakes. I had box braids and she said it was scary and her mother insisted on me taking my hair down," said Timaka Brown, who was getting her hair braided at the festival.

The event was held from noon to 7 p.m. at Empire Control Room.

