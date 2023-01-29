Kleberg-Kenedy County Junior Livestock Show underway this week

The livestock show began Saturday with PeeWee contests, but continues into next weekend with animal and homemaking exhibitions, a carnival and a public auction.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Another weekend, another livestock show!

This weekend's edition of our Domingo Live Livestock Roundup takes us to Kingsville, where the Kleberg-Kenedy County Junior Livestock Show is set to take place.

KKCJLS Queen's Contest Chair Michelle Dupont and 2023 Senior Queen Sarah Dupont joined us live to tell us what they believe the livestock show is all about.

"We are so blessed to be able to raise [Sarah] and show in Kleberg and Kenedy County, just because of the community support," said Michelle Dupont.

"It's really neat seeing everybody come together to learn about agriculture," Sarah Dupont also said. "This is the happiest time of the year – my favorite time of the year."

The Kleberg-Kenedy County Junior Livestock Show continues this week with a carnival kicking off on Jan. 31. The show will then proceed throughout the rest of the week with a poultry show on Feb. 1; lamb, goat and pig shows on Feb. 2; rabbit stock horse and cattle shows on Feb. 3; and a public sale, luncheon and auction on Feb. 4.