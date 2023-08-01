Dr. Hector P. Garcia Legacy Luncheon to honor leaders in education

This year's luncheon will honor local leaders in education, alongside the event's keynote speaker, President Abel Chavez of Our Lady of the Lake University.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When you blaze a trail in history, you leave behind a path for others to make their own way forward.

If there was ever a South Texas native to do so, it was Dr. Hector P. Garcia, whose legacy as a civil rights activist is set to be honored on Jan. 20 at his foundation's Legacy Luncheon.

Cecilia Garcia-Akers, daughter of Dr. Hector P. Garcia, joined us live to tell us what the Dr. Hector P. Garcia Legacy Luncheon at the American Bank Center has in store for the community.