USS Lexington brings back Spooktacular haunted ship this Halloween season

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Strange things are creeping on the Corpus Christi Bay as they welcome back the Haunting on the Blue Ghost.



USS, Lexington Executive Director, Steve Banta is excited for the 10th year the Lexington will be transformed into a haunted house full of jumps and surprises.



"Of course, you probably hear the stories,” Banta said. “The ship is haunted, there is definitely some strange things that happen on the ship that are hard to explain."



Furthermore, Banta said that the fear factors the ship possess helps bring residents on board.



"We don’t mind capitalizing on that a little bit and finding a way to bring people on board. We are always looking for ways to share this historic ship with people and this is one way to do it," Banta said.



Haunted house Coordinator, Jose Arrisola said safety is a priority and they will be following COVID-19 protocols to protect their guests.

Additionally, each weekend $1 of each ticket sold will benefit a different charity.



"We are giving back to triumph over kids cancer, next weekend breast cancer, then wounded warriors, then the following weekend our local USO,” Arrisola said.



Arrisola said even though this is his 10th year he still gets goosebumps while setting up.



"I guarantee you this,” Arrisola said. “Tonight before we start I will tell the ghosts let’s have a good time and they will come out.”

