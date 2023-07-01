Little Miss Kickball State Tournament continues in Corpus Christi

The 52nd Annual Little Miss Kickball State Tournament brought leagues from Brownsville to Fort Worth to the Coastal Bend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you happened to pass by Bill Witt Park today, you may have noticed packed field.

Little Miss Kickball got its start in 1970 in Flour Bluff by three women who wanted their daughters to have a sport to play. It has grown significantly since.

Girls from ages 3 to 18 take part in the tournament.

"It's a sport that has brought so many people together," Cindy Crider, Corporation President for Little Miss Kickball said. "We're life long friends. I have been fortunate enough to be involved with our league for 45 years, so it's an amazing family, and I always say if you don't know what kickball is, you're missing out."

Corpus Christi United Little Miss Kickball is dedicating the tournament to two former players, 15-year-old Eriya Ruiz and 23-year-old Miranda Gonzalez, who both recently lost their lives in separate tragic incidents.

"Our angels in the outfield," the league posted to Facebook.

The tournament continues Sunday.

