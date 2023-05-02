Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation invites you to love yourself with 'Love You' wellness expo Feb. 11

The event will feature yoga demonstrations, free wellness product samples and mental health resources.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Valentine's Day is on the horizon, looming red and velveteen.

For we romantically-challenged folk, this day means endless scrolling through social media, looking on as a silent audience to the love stories that unfold in ritual likes and swipes in rapid succession.

The Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation calls us to challenge this custom by daring to do what apparently no one else will: loving ourselves.

Michaela Flores of the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation joined us live to share how showing yourself a little love can lead to a lifetime of health through their "Love You" self-care and wellness expo.

"Health, wellness and self-care is definitely an ongoing thing," said Flores. "Life can sometimes get a little tough, and taking care of us is much more than just physically moving around; it's also making sure that our body, our emotions are aligned to ensure that we're in a good place."