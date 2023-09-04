2023 LULAC Outstanding Community Leaders Banquet to honor local leaders, youth

This year's list of honorees includes leaders of diverse backgrounds and professions – from public officials, to emergency service personnel and even local youth!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Making an positive impact on the community is no small task, but having leaders like these in the community sure helps get the job done.

LULAC Council #1 representatives Dr. Nick Adame and Lori Galan-Garcia joined us live to invite the public to the 2023 LULAC Outstanding Community Leaders Banquet.

The Outstanding Community Leaders Banquet is an annual award ceremony hosted by LULAC Council #1 that seeks to highlight the contributions made by people across the Coastal Bend, as well as inspire the public to follow their example.

This year's honorees come from a vast range of professions, ages and backgrounds, which underscores the event's central theme that leadership can come from anyone.

The following honorees will be awarded in their respective categories:

2023 Outstanding Community Leaders

JJ De la Cerda, Nueces County Veterans Services

Mayor Paulette Guajardo, City of Corpus Christi

Sheriff John Chris Hooper, Nueces County

Superintendent Dr. Michael Sandroussi, Dr. M.L. Garza-Gonzalez Charter School

Julie Piña, Driscoll Children’s Hospital

2023 Outstanding Youth Awardees

Alexa San Miguel

Isabella “Bella” Grace Trevino

2023 Special Recognition Awardees

Former Fire Chief Robert Rocha

Taylor Alanis, KRIS 6 News

The banquet will take place Apr. 27 at the Omni Corpus Christ Hotel and begin with a reception at 6:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 7 p.m.

Tickets and sponsorships to the banquet can be purchased by:

Calling event chairperson Andrea Caballero at (361)726-0330

Emailing event chairperson Andrea Caballero at implanners@sbcglobal.net

Printing out the form at this link and submitting it via fax or mail