2023 LULAC Outstanding Community Leaders Banquet to honor local leaders, youth

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Making an positive impact on the community is no small task, but having leaders like these in the community sure helps get the job done.
LULAC Council #1 representatives Dr. Nick Adame and Lori Galan-Garcia joined us live to invite the public to the 2023 LULAC Outstanding Community Leaders Banquet.
The Outstanding Community Leaders Banquet is an annual award ceremony hosted by LULAC Council #1 that seeks to highlight the contributions made by people across the Coastal Bend, as well as inspire the public to follow their example.
This year's honorees come from a vast range of professions, ages and backgrounds, which underscores the event's central theme that leadership can come from anyone.
The following honorees will be awarded in their respective categories:
2023 Outstanding Community Leaders
- JJ De la Cerda, Nueces County Veterans Services
- Mayor Paulette Guajardo, City of Corpus Christi
- Sheriff John Chris Hooper, Nueces County
- Superintendent Dr. Michael Sandroussi, Dr. M.L. Garza-Gonzalez Charter School
- Julie Piña, Driscoll Children’s Hospital
2023 Outstanding Youth Awardees
- Alexa San Miguel
- Isabella “Bella” Grace Trevino
2023 Special Recognition Awardees
- Former Fire Chief Robert Rocha
- Taylor Alanis, KRIS 6 News
The banquet will take place Apr. 27 at the Omni Corpus Christ Hotel and begin with a reception at 6:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 7 p.m.
Tickets and sponsorships to the banquet can be purchased by:
- Calling event chairperson Andrea Caballero at (361)726-0330
- Emailing event chairperson Andrea Caballero at implanners@sbcglobal.net
- Printing out the form at this link and submitting it via fax or mail
Further information on tickets, sponsorships and other details about the 2023 LULAC Outstanding Community Leaders Banquet can be found on the LULAC event website, Facebook page and by contacting event chairperson Andrea Caballero.