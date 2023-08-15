New dates announced for Madonna's world tour. Here's when & where she'll be in Texas

The singer had to postpone her world tour after a bacterial infection sent her to the hospital.

TEXAS, USA — Strike a pose, Texans! Live Nation confirmed that Madonna's "Celebration" world tour has officially been rescheduled with six shows in the Lone Star State.

All of her Texas concerts will happen in early 2024, the first four being in Dallas and Houston.

Madonna will start the week of March 24 at Dallas' American Airlines Center. Her shows will be that Sunday and Monday, the 24th and 25th.

She'll then end the week in Houston with shows at the Toyota Center. She'll be there on Thursday, March 28, and Friday, March 29.

After that, Madonna will got out of state for a few other shows before she comes back to Texas. She'll then finish off the North American leg of her tour at Austin's Moody Center on Sunday, April 14, and Monday, April 15.

Tickets that were purchased for the original show dates will be honored for the new dates, according to Live Nation.

Madonna had to postpone most of her North American concerts after a "serious bacterial infection" landed her in the hospital. Her manager issued a statement on Instagram in late June.

The Material Girl then made her own Instagram statement a few weeks later saying she was "on the road to recovery," but she didn't want to disappoint fans who already bought tickets.

The singer's U.S. and Canada shows are now set to go on after her concerts in the UK and Europe.