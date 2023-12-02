Ten-hut! Mission of Mercy to celebrate 15 years of healing through love with MASH BASH 2023

This year's MASH BASH has all sorts of fun for people of all ages: from dinner 'n' dancing, to mini-minefield-golf, to live music by Rick Treviño.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's not every day you get the chance to play hero – especially in more than one way.

Mission of Mercy Executive Director Sherry Bowers joined us live to tell us how we can fall-in for the Mission of Mercy's long-awaited MASH BASH, an annual fundraising event themed after the '70s military-medical sitcom "MASH."

MASH BASH 2023 is set to charge into action on Mar. 3 at 6 p.m. in the Ortiz Center, marking the 8th year in a row that the Mission of Mercy has organized the event.

This year's MASH BASH promises a variety of activities that will make attendees channel their inner "Hawkeye;" from a game of syringe-darts to mini-minefield-golf, and even a visit from an actual military ambulance.

Immersion into the world of MASH continues with a costume contest that encourages all to dress up in their best medical and military costumes.

Don't worry if you're not exactly gunning to live out your combat medic dreams – there's still plenty of fun to be had for all.

The MASH BASH will also come with the usual fundraiser-like fixings of an auction, barbecue dinner, dancing and live music by Rick Treviño.

"It's all about camo 'n' country," said Bowers. "It's not your sit-down, boring event – it's very fun, it's very interactive."

While the MASH BASH is certainly guaranteed to be full of fun, ensuring that attendees have a good time is not its only mission.

According to Bowers, proceeds from the MASH BASH will directly support the medical programs, services, classes and clinics run by the Mission of Mercy, which in turn will provide medical and dental services to uninsured people in the Coastal Bend.

"Healing through love is what we're about, and that means healing through God's love," Bowers said of the Mission of Mercy's cause.