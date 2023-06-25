Let freedom ring! Mathis Freedom Fest set for Independence Day Weekend

Complete with a parade, 5K Walk-Run, live music and fireworks, Freedom Fest is ready to paint the town of Mathis red, white and blue this Independence Day weekend!

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — America, how doth Mathis love thee? Let's count the ways!

2023 Freedom Fest organizers La Lisa Hernandez and Mike G. joined us on Domingo Live to tell us all the ways that Mathis is going to paint the South Texas town red, white and blue for Independence Day weekend.

4th of July Parade

The fun starts on Friday, June 30, with a good old-fashioned parade!

The parade begins at 7 p.m. in the Mathis High School Football Stadium parking lot. From there, the parade will proceed towards E. San Patricio Avenue and end at Hidalgo Street between HEB and Good-n-Crisp.

All members of the community are welcome to view and participate in the parade at no cost.

Parade participant applications are available here and are due to Mathis City Hall by 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28. Further details about participation can be found on the application.

Prizes will be awarded to the three most patriotic floats at the parade, so make sure you're stocked up on that red, white and blue!

5K Walk-Run

Time to show us your best impression of Paul Revere!

While it's no midnight ride, Freedom Fest gets the big day going with a 7:30 a.m. 5K Walk-Run on Saturday, July 1, starting at Mathis City Hall.

Runners (and walkers – we're not judging) of all ages can pre-register for the 5K online at this link for $20 in the days before the event, as well as for $25 on the day of the run.

Anyone with further questions about the 5K can call (361)547-3343 for more information.

Freedom Fest

This is it: the weekend's big event, starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 1 .

The whole family is invited to downtown Mathis, where vendors, food trucks, and activities for all ages await.

While festival-goers are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs to the festival, outside food and drinks are strictly forbidden.

Some of South Texas' favorite Tejano and country groups will perform live throughout the festival at the following times:

3-4 p.m.: DJ R-2/MC

4-5 p.m.: Los Campionoes

5-5:45 p.m.: Raul Ayala Band

5:55-6:40 p.m.: Grupo Xpression

7:20-8:05 p.m.: Texas Bloodline

8:15-9 p.m.: Jon Mikael Mrez

9:10-9:55 p.m.: Magnifico 7

10:05-10:50 p.m.: South Texas Homies

11 p.m.-12:25 a.m.: Erik Massore