Mayra Zamora explores self-perception, identity in Tres Artistas: A Portrait Show

The portrait show serves as a preview of a larger exhibition that the trio of artists plans to display at the Garcia Center for Hispanic Heritage Month.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Anyone who's familiar with a certain local artist's work knows that portraiture is a far cry from her usual bold, codex-laden art.

However, it's with the help of fellow artists Eugene Soliz and Monica Marie Garcia that she's learned to lean into that foreign cry and make a show of it.

Local artist Mayra Zamora joined us live to discuss the intimacy of portraits and invite the community to the closing reception of her latest collaborative art exhibition Tres Artistas: A Portrait Show.

While her codices are still a part of the Portrait Show, the exhibition will primarily focus on the introspective nature of portraits and found-object sculptures made by Zamora, Soliz and Garcia.

"We put a little bit of our soul into each piece," said Zamora. "It was a little difficult for me to do."

The exhibition's closing ceremony will take place May 25 from 5-7 p.m. and feature artist talks, pop-up print sales and a vocal performance by Monica Marie Garcia. Entry to the library and exhibition are free to the public, and all are welcome to attend.

Tres Artistas: A Portrait Show is currently on-view at the Harte Public Library in Flour Bluff until May 26.

According to Zamora, the Portrait Show will once again be presented to the public later this year as part of a larger exhibition for Hispanic Heritage Month at the Garcia Arts and Education Center.

