Meet the ladies of the 64th Annual Feria de las Flores!

This year, eight young ladies will learn how to serve their community with grace, compassion and leadership abound in the 64th Annual Feria de las Flores program.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hear ye, hear ye! LULAC Council #1's 64th Annual Feria de las Flores leadership and scholarship program is now underway!

This year, a new crop of local young ladies will learn leadership, community service and public speaking skills over the course of the next six weeks.

At the end of the six weeks, the participants will showcase their new skills in the summertime Feria de las Flores Pageant dedicated to the celebration of Mexican culture.

As per Feria tradition, each participant will represent a state of Mexico during the pageant by dressing in its traditional attire and performing a folk dance (baile folklórico) from the region.

By the end of the pageant, a queen will be chosen among the participants based on her stage presence, interview answers and mastery over leadership skills.

Once the queen is chosen she will then win a scholarship, as well as the honor of becoming this year's spokesperson for the Feria.

So, who are this year's Feria participants?

LULAC President Dr. Nick Adame, Feria chairperson Lori Galan-Garcia and the 63rd Feria de las Flores Queen Brianna Gonzalez had the honor of presenting the newest group of would-be Feria queens on Domingo Live.

In order of appearance, they are:

Karla Munoz, 18, representing the state of Aguascalientes

Elizabeth Martinez, 17, representing the state of Vera Cruz

Jenavie Torres, 17, representing the state of Chihuahua

Aimie Anastasia Hernandez, representing the state of Nuevo Leon

Alexandria Moriah Aphrodite San Miguel, 16, representing the state of Nayarit

Lilli Hinojosa, 16, representing the state of Chiapas

Faith Alexandra Casas, 16, representing the state of Colima

Julianna Renae Escamilla, 20, representing the state of Puebla

Congratulations and good luck to each participant!