Kick off Wings over South Texas weekend with 'Meet the Blues' event

This is your chance to meet the Blue Angels pilots that will dazzle airshow attendees this weekend.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — It is Wings Over South Texas Airshow weekend!

Friday night, the City of Kingsville is hosting an event called "Meet the Blues," where the public has the chance to interact with some of the Blue Angel pilots.

The fun starts at 6 p.m. and will also feature a “Taste of Kingsville,” where local restaurants will showcase their food. There will be live music by Lauren Corzine.

The first of the Blue Angels arrived at NAS Kingsville Wednesday morning. They will perform at Wings Over South Texas, the annual air show taking place this weekend.

General admission to the show is free. Guests are welcome to bring their own portable lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy the show.

In order to keep possibly dangerous items outside the flight line, all bags will be briefly inspected as you come through the various flight line entry points and may be confiscated. The confiscated items will not be returned so do not bring any of the following:

Ice Chests And Coolers

Large Bags (Bags Larger Than A Small Purse Or Fanny Pack), Duffel Bags, Briefcases, Large Camera Bags, And Large Packages

Backpacks

All Weapons (Regardless Of Permit) Including: Firearms, Knives (Including Pocket Knives And Multi-Tools), Walking Sticks (Except For Handicap Use), And All Other Items That The NASK Security Force May Deem Dangerous.

Drones Of Any Size

Alcoholic Beverages

Food Or Drink

Pets (Other Than Service Animals)

Glass Containers

Bicycles, Roller Skates, Roller Blades, Hoverboards Or Skateboards.

The show is April 2 and 3 beginning at 9 a.m. each day.

