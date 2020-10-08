The event will be held Saturday, Aug. 29. Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 14.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Metal fans know headbanging can be cathartic. That's why Metallica and Encore Drive-In Nights are presenting a one-night-only event so fans can let it all out during these trying times – from the safety of their cars.

"Encore Drive-In Nights Presents Metallica" will screen Saturday, Aug. 29, at drive-in and outdoor theaters across the U.S. and Canada – including Dell Diamond!

The band said they have been "rehearsing at HQ for a show that will be shot specifically for the drive-ins at a location nearby" before it's passed off to their production team to be edited and mixed "at the highest standards possible to be beamed into your cars from the big screen."

We’re bringing the Metallica live experience to a drive-in theater near you on August 29 with a concert filmed for the big screen, presented by @encoredrivein! Tix go on sale Friday, 8/14 with a Fifth Member presale on Wednesday, 8/12. Visit https://t.co/USlKNdaEll for more info. pic.twitter.com/AiD8sPe4IS — Metallica (@Metallica) August 10, 2020

According to the Round Rock Express, fans can purchase parking spots in Dell Diamond's East and West lots to enjoy the show from their vehicles. The concert will be broadcast on 20-foot by 40-foot screens with audio available via FM radio. Parking lots will open at 7 p.m. with the show beginning at 9 p.m.

Tickets for the event go on sale for the general public on Friday, Aug. 14, at noon. Every ticket purchase – which admits one carload of up to six people – will include four mp3 digital downloads of Metallica's upcoming "S&M2" album, recorded with the San Francisco Symphony.

Metallica will be the first rock band to be featured in the Encore Drive-In Nights series, something the band calls an "exciting first" for them. According to drummer Lars Ulrich, the show filmed for this event will be the first Metallica has played together since September 2019.

Dell Diamond will follow all recommended guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as health mandates from the State of Texas, Williamson County and the City of Round Rock. Any staff that interacts with guests will wear personal protective equipment appropriate to their job and will enforce at least six feet of space between cars. The event will also use contactless payment and ticketing systems.

You can purchase tickets here once they go on sale.