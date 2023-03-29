Instituto de Cultura Hispánica to honor Artist of the Month Mayra Zamora at art exhibit closing ceremony

Guests can take a final look at Zamora's art and speak with the artist herself at the closing ceremony of the Mira.Mayra.Land art exhibit on Mar. 30.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Even if you've never heard of Mayra Zamora, odds are that you're familiar with her technicolor work.

From taco-themed murals at various Stripes + Laredo Taco Company locations across Texas, to the codex-covered walls of the Herman & Herman law firm building in Corpus Christi, Zamora quite literally paints South Texas in colors that bleed cultura y la vida Tejana.

That said, is it any wonder why she's the Corpus Christi Instituto de Cultura Hispánica (ICH) Artist of the Month?

Mayra Zamora and the ICH's Vice President of Community Relations Arturo Lima joined us live to invite the public to the closing ceremony of her art exhibit Mira.Mayra.Land on Mar. 30 at the ICH.

The Mira.Mayra.Land Closing Ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. with an artist pop-up, where attendees will have the chance to meet and greet with Zamora in person. The pop-up will then be followed by an artist-led discussion at 7 p.m.

Among the topics of discussion will be the cryptic codex that has become a staple of Zamora's art over the years, as well the Latinidad-centric sources of inspiration for her art and how she continuously strives to embody the spirit and legacy of South Texas.

"That's who I am; I'm Mexican-American and I'm proud to represent my community," said Zamora.

The exhibit will remain on display at the ICH during regular business hours until the closing ceremony event ends on Mar. 30.

Entry to visit the ICH and view the Mira.Mayra.Land exhibit is free and open to the general public.