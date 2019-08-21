AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Tribune announced Wednesday morning a new addition to their 2019 festival.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will make her way to Austin for The Texas Tribune Festival roster as a closing keynote.

Pelosi joins the diverse speaker lineup that includes political figures, American icons, best-selling authors and more. More than 400 speakers will take the stage at the political gathering. Sen. Ted Cruz, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro, Will Hurd, Amy Klobuchar and Cecile Richards are just a few speakers who made the roster.

The three-day festival will take place from Sept. 26 through Sept. 28. It will occur at various locations in Downtown Austin, including a free, open-to-the-public street festival. If you'd like to attend, you can register online.

