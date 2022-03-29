A celebration of service: National Vietnam War Veterans Day

Today, the Veterans Band of Corpus Christi will be playing in honor of our Coastal Bend servicemen and women. We also have viewer photos of our Vietnam Vets.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuesday, Mar. 29 is National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

It's a day to honor the men and women who served and sacrificed during the longest conflict in United States history.

We asked you on social media to share pictures of your family members who served during the war.

Lydia Bejarano shared her father, Anthony Bejarano who served in the Navy at that time.

Jessica Guerra shared a photo of her father, Candelario Saenz Jr. He was with the 9th Infantry Division of the Army from 1969-1970.

Millee Rodriguez Martinez shared a picture of her father, Cpl. Cecillio L. Lopez, who served as a Marine during the war.

And Julia Montalvo shared her husband, Nieves Montalvo Jr. He served in the Air Force, and was stationed at the Phan Rang Air Base in 1971 and 1972.

A big thank you to the servicemen and women of our country, and thank you to everyone who shared their photos with us!

Later today, the Veterans Band of Corpus Christi will be hosting a ceremony dedicated to Vietnam Veterans Day.

The event will be taking place at the Nueces County Courthouse Memorial Park, starting at 10:00 a.m.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.