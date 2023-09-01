No excuses! La Retama Library offers free workout classes to community

La Retama offers free workout classes every Friday, including low-impact Zumba and yoga on the first and third Fridays of the month, respectively.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When most people visit the library, they get shushed.

Visitors at La Retama Library, however, have the chance to get shhh-shredded instead.

Gabby Sanchez of Corpus Christ Public Libraries joined us live to share the great many ways the community can get in shape at La Retama, thanks to free resources such as group workouts, nutrition classes and walking sessions.

"We encourage everybody to come, whether you're a mom at home with tiny ones, or you're a retired person who wants to be active," Sanchez said. "At the library, just like we want your mind to be healthy, we want your whole body to be healthy, too."

Fitness Fridays occur at 11 a.m. every Friday at La Retama Library. Entry and workouts are free for all ages, though staff recommend parents accompany young children. Each Fitness Friday event is also followed by a free nutrition class led by representatives of the Texas AgriLife Extension.

Certified Zumba and yoga instructors will lead low-impact classes on the first and third Fridays of the month, respectively; library staff will lead general exercise classes every other Friday of the month.

La Retama also hosts a free walking class every Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. called Walk On Wednesdays. Like Fitness Fridays, all movement takes place every week inside the library and welcomes people of all ages.