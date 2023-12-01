Dogs will steal the spotlight at Nueces County Junior Livestock Show this weekend

The show will have prizes in several categories such as matching outfits with owner, longest and shortest tail, and best trick.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students from across the Coastal Bend are showing off their hard work as the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show is in full swing! The 2023 schedule of events can be found here.

The shows are available to watch online this year. Click here for the online streaming schedule.

This year, dog owners are encouraged to join the 'Fun and Free Dog Show," which will have prizes in several categories such as matching outfits with owner, longest and shortest tail, and best trick. Participants can register by clicking here. The show is Saturday, Jan. 14 at 1 p.m. in the main arena at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds.

There will be two age categories for the child that will present the dog. Here are the requirements:

Requirements for Child

Two Age Divisions: 2-6 years o 7-11 years

Limit of 3 category entries

Exhibitors must wear closed toe shoes

1 dog per child

Requirements for Dog

Dog must be 6 months or older

Owner must provide current rabies vaccination record at check in

Dogs must remain on leash & you must pooper scoop after your dog

Please bring water bowl, if needed

Participants are also encouraged to bring donations for 'Forgotten Furry Friends' such as dog food, blankets and toys.

