'Operation Health & Wellness' to bring free healthcare services to South Texas

From July 18-27, four pop-up clinics will provide free healthcare services to people of all ages in Banquete, Bishop and Corpus Christi.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Between inflation, back-to-school blues and seemingly endless excessive heat warnings, it's easy to let your health fall by the wayside – especially when you live in a small town.

That's why Nueces County, Texas A&M University and the Department of Defense band together every year to launch "Operation Health & Wellness."

West Oso ISD Superintendent Kimberly Moore and Nueces County Commissioner Joe A. Gonzalez joined us on Domingo Live to announce the return of "Operation Health & Wellness."

"Operation Health & Wellness" is a series of free pop-up health clinics arranged under the collaborative efforts of Nueces County, the Texas A&M University Colonias Program and the US Department of Defense's Innovative Readiness Training program.

The goal of the clinics is to bring free healthcare to families and individuals in rural areas that would otherwise have limited access to such services.

People of all ages are welcome to take advantage of the free clinics' variety of services, which include general medical exams, dentistry, women's healthcare and vaccinations.

Schedule

Tuesday, July 18: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday-Friday, July 19-21: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, July 22: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday, July 23: Closed

Monday-Wednesday, July 24-26: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, July 27: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Locations and Services

Banquete, Tx

Banquete Elementary School, 5436 Bulldog Lane

General Medical

Childhood and Adult Vaccines (including COVID-19)

Diabetes Screening

Behavioral Health

Back-to-School Physicals

Dental Cleanings/Extractions

Reading glasses available on-site

Bishop, Tx

Lillion E. Luehrs Junior High School, 719 E. 6th Street

General Medical

Childhood and Adult Vaccines (including COVID-19)

Diabetes Screening

Behavioral Health

Back-to-School Physicals

Dental Cleanings/Extractions

Reading glasses available on-site

Corpus Christi, Tx

West Oso Junior High School 5202 Bear Lane

General Medical

Childhood and Adult Vaccines (including COVID-19)

Diabetes Screening

Behavioral Health

Back-to-School Physicals

Dental Cleanings/Extractions

Reading glasses available on-site

Women's Exams via CHRISTUS Spohn Health CareVan

Corpus Christi, Tx

Mission of Mercy, 2421 Ayers

Optometry ONLY – includes Eye Exam

Eyeglasses and reading glasses available on-site

Transportation

Free transportation to the clinics is available to the public. You can schedule your ride at least one day in advance by calling your local bus station.