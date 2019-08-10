ROCKPORT, Texas — Workers have been busy at the festival grounds at Rockport Harbor setting up for this year's annual Rockport Seafair.

Seafair is an annual fundraising event that has been going on for 45 years. It kicks off Thursday with the Battle of the Bands.

According to the Rockport Chamber of Commerce, they believe that 10,000-15,000 people will show up to Seafair this weekend.

There was still a lot of work being done Tuesday to get ready for the big event. Workers were busy at the Rockport Harbor festival grounds making sure the carnival is set up in time for this weekend's fundraiser, which benefits not only the Chamber of Commerce but many other organizations around town.

"We supply funds for Project Graduation, the Boys and Girls Club, Rockport-Fulton Chamber, school choir, the ROTC," said Diane Probst, president and CEO of the Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce. "You know, call the school that used to have all of these fundraisers. They don't have to. They can participate in one thing this weekend and help raise money for their organizations."

Probst and Chamber's Vice President of Marketing and Promotion Sandy Jumper met with 3News Tuesday to discuss what the festival means to the organization.

"We are right in the middle of our fall season, so that's a slow season for us. I feel like it's going to bring a lot of different areas, Corpus Christi, San Antonio, Victoria. I think we're going to get a lot of people in town and they'll be staying in hotels. That will be great for our hotel tax," Jumper said.

The 2019 festival features country singer Tracy Byrd along with a Queen tribute band. There will be plenty of food and vendor booths at the Seafair for attendees to enjoy.

Chamber officials said this weekend event is another sign that Rockport appears to be close to being fully recovered from Hurricane Harvey.

