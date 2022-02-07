Nominees announced for 94th Academy Awards | List

CALIFORNIA, USA — The nominees for the 94th Academy Awards were announced Tuesday morning.
The Netflix film “The Power of the Dog” has topped this year’s Oscar nominations with 12. The sci-fi epic “Dune” followed closely behind with 10 nominations.
The nominees are:
- Best Picture: “Belfast”; “CODA”; “Don’t Look Up”; “Drive My Car”; “Dune”; “King Richard”; “Licorice Pizza”; “Nightmare Alley”; “The Power of the Dog” and “West Side Story”
- Actor in a Leading Role: Will Smith, “King Richard”; Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”; Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog” and Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick … Boom!” and Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
- Actress in a Leading Role: Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”; Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”; Penélope Cruz, “Parallel Mothers”; Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”; Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”
- Actor in a Supporting Role: Ciarán Hinds, “Belfast”; Troy Kotsur, “CODA”; Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”; Jesse Plemons, “The Power of the Dog”; J.K. Simmons, “Being the Ricardos”
- Actress in a Supporting Role: Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter”; Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”; Judi Dench, “Belfast”; Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog” and Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard.”
- Animated Feature Film: “Encanto”; “Flee”; “Luca”; “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” and “Raya and the Last Dragon”
- Animated Short Film: "Affairs of the Art"; "Bestia"; "Boxballet"; "Robin Robin"; "The Windshield Wiper"
- Costume Design: “Cruella”; “Cyrano”; “Dune”; “Nightmare Alley”; “West Side Story”
- Live Action Short Film: "Ala Kachuu - Take and Run"; "The Dress"; "The Long Goodbye"; "On My My Mind"; "Please Hold"
- Music (Original Score): “Don’t Look Up”; “Dune”; “Encanto”; “Parallel Mothers” and “The Power of the Dog”
- Sound: "Belfast"; "No Time To Die"; "The Power of the Dog"; "West Side Story"
- Writing (Adapted Screenplay): “The Power of the Dog”; “The Lost Daughter”; “CODA”; “Dune”; “Drive My Car.”
- Writing (Original Screenplay): “Licorice Pizza”; “Belfast”; “Don’t Look Up”; “King Richard”; “The Worst Person in the World”
- Cinematography: "Dune"; "Nightmare Alley"; "The Power of the Dog"; "The Tragedy of McBeth"; "West Side Story"
- Directing: Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”; Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”; Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”; Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story” and Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car”
- Documentary Feature: “Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”; “Flee”; “Attica”; “Ascension” and “Writing With Fire”
- Documentary Short Subject: "Audible"; "Lead Me Home"; "The Queen of Basketball"; "Three Songs For Benzir"; "When We Were Bullies"
- Film Editing: “Don’t Look Up”; “Dune”; “King Richard”; “tick, tick ... BOOM” “The Power of the Dog”
- International Feature Film: “Drive My Car,” Japan; “Flee,” Denmark; “The Hand of God,” Italy; “The Worst Person in the World,” Norway; “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom,” Bhutan"
- Makeup and Hairstyling: "Coming 2 America"; "Cruella"; "Dune"; "They Eyes of Tammy Faye"; "House of Gucci"
- Music (Original Song): “Be Alive” from “King Richard”; “Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto”; “Down to Joy” from “Belfast”; “No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die”; “Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days”
- Production Design: "Dune"; Nightmare Alley"; "The Power of the Dog"; "The Tragedy of McBeth"; "West Side Story"
