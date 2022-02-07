Nominees announced for 94th Academy Awards | List

The Netflix film “The Power of the Dog” has topped this year’s Oscar nominations with 12. The sci-fi epic “Dune” followed closely behind with 10 nominations.

CALIFORNIA, USA — The nominees for the 94th Academy Awards were announced Tuesday morning.

The nominees are:

Best Picture : “Belfast”; “CODA”; “Don’t Look Up”; “Drive My Car”; “Dune”; “King Richard”; “Licorice Pizza”; “Nightmare Alley”; “The Power of the Dog” and “West Side Story”

: “Belfast”; “CODA”; “Don’t Look Up”; “Drive My Car”; “Dune”; “King Richard”; “Licorice Pizza”; “Nightmare Alley”; “The Power of the Dog” and “West Side Story” Actor in a Leading Role : Will Smith, “King Richard”; Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”; Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog” and Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick … Boom!” and Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

: Will Smith, “King Richard”; Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”; Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog” and Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick … Boom!” and Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth” Actress in a Leading Role : Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”; Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”; Penélope Cruz, “Parallel Mothers”; Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”; Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”

: Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”; Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”; Penélope Cruz, “Parallel Mothers”; Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”; Kristen Stewart, “Spencer” Actor in a Supporting Role : Ciarán Hinds, “Belfast”; Troy Kotsur, “CODA”; Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”; Jesse Plemons, “The Power of the Dog”; J.K. Simmons, “Being the Ricardos”

: Ciarán Hinds, “Belfast”; Troy Kotsur, “CODA”; Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”; Jesse Plemons, “The Power of the Dog”; J.K. Simmons, “Being the Ricardos” Actress in a Supporting Role : Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter”; Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”; Judi Dench, “Belfast”; Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog” and Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard.”

: Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter”; Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”; Judi Dench, “Belfast”; Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog” and Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard.” Animated Feature Film : “Encanto”; “Flee”; “Luca”; “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” and “Raya and the Last Dragon”

: “Encanto”; “Flee”; “Luca”; “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” and “Raya and the Last Dragon” Animated Short Film : "Affairs of the Art"; "Bestia"; "Boxballet"; "Robin Robin"; "The Windshield Wiper"

: "Affairs of the Art"; "Bestia"; "Boxballet"; "Robin Robin"; "The Windshield Wiper" Costume Design : “Cruella”; “Cyrano”; “Dune”; “Nightmare Alley”; “West Side Story”

: “Cruella”; “Cyrano”; “Dune”; “Nightmare Alley”; “West Side Story” Live Action Short Film : "Ala Kachuu - Take and Run"; "The Dress"; "The Long Goodbye"; "On My My Mind"; "Please Hold"

: "Ala Kachuu - Take and Run"; "The Dress"; "The Long Goodbye"; "On My My Mind"; "Please Hold" Music (Original Score) : “Don’t Look Up”; “Dune”; “Encanto”; “Parallel Mothers” and “The Power of the Dog”

: “Don’t Look Up”; “Dune”; “Encanto”; “Parallel Mothers” and “The Power of the Dog” Sound : "Belfast"; "No Time To Die"; "The Power of the Dog"; "West Side Story"

: "Belfast"; "No Time To Die"; "The Power of the Dog"; "West Side Story" Writing (Adapted Screenplay) : “The Power of the Dog”; “The Lost Daughter”; “CODA”; “Dune”; “Drive My Car.”

: “The Power of the Dog”; “The Lost Daughter”; “CODA”; “Dune”; “Drive My Car.” Writing (Original Screenplay) : “Licorice Pizza”; “Belfast”; “Don’t Look Up”; “King Richard”; “The Worst Person in the World”

: “Licorice Pizza”; “Belfast”; “Don’t Look Up”; “King Richard”; “The Worst Person in the World” Cinematography : "Dune"; "Nightmare Alley"; "The Power of the Dog"; "The Tragedy of McBeth"; "West Side Story"

: "Dune"; "Nightmare Alley"; "The Power of the Dog"; "The Tragedy of McBeth"; "West Side Story" Directing : Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”; Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”; Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”; Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story” and Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car”

: Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”; Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”; Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”; Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story” and Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car” Documentary Feature : “Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”; “Flee”; “Attica”; “Ascension” and “Writing With Fire”

: “Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”; “Flee”; “Attica”; “Ascension” and “Writing With Fire” Documentary Short Subject : "Audible"; "Lead Me Home"; "The Queen of Basketball"; "Three Songs For Benzir"; "When We Were Bullies"

: "Audible"; "Lead Me Home"; "The Queen of Basketball"; "Three Songs For Benzir"; "When We Were Bullies" Film Editing : “Don’t Look Up”; “Dune”; “King Richard”; “tick, tick ... BOOM” “The Power of the Dog”

: “Don’t Look Up”; “Dune”; “King Richard”; “tick, tick ... BOOM” “The Power of the Dog” International Feature Film : “Drive My Car,” Japan; “Flee,” Denmark; “The Hand of God,” Italy; “The Worst Person in the World,” Norway; “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom,” Bhutan"

: “Drive My Car,” Japan; “Flee,” Denmark; “The Hand of God,” Italy; “The Worst Person in the World,” Norway; “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom,” Bhutan" Makeup and Hairstyling: "Coming 2 America"; "Cruella"; "Dune"; "They Eyes of Tammy Faye"; "House of Gucci"

and "Coming 2 America"; "Cruella"; "Dune"; "They Eyes of Tammy Faye"; "House of Gucci" Music (Original Song) : “Be Alive” from “King Richard”; “Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto”; “Down to Joy” from “Belfast”; “No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die”; “Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days”

: “Be Alive” from “King Richard”; “Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto”; “Down to Joy” from “Belfast”; “No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die”; “Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days” Production Design: "Dune"; Nightmare Alley"; "The Power of the Dog"; "The Tragedy of McBeth"; "West Side Story"

