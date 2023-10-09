It's a puro pachanga party! Garcia Arts & Education Center to celebrate 25th Anniversary, Hispanic Heritage Month Sept. 14

The Garcia Center's Pachanga is a two-in-one event: it celebrates the center's 25 years of nurturing young minds while also kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When it comes to celebrations, some folks throw parties, others hold festivals, and some even host the occasional hootenanny.

Who else but the Garcia Arts & Education Center would blast past all of the above and go straight for the mother of all parties: the legendary South Texas Pachanga.

And at the center of the Garcia Center's pachanga? The Garcia Center itself, which is about to celebrate its 25th Anniversary.

The Garcia Center's Esmeralda Teran and Mayra Zamora joined us on Domingo Live to discuss their plans for the center's 25th Anniversary Celebration Pachanga, which will also double as a Hispanic Heritage Month kick-off party.

The Pachanga will take place at the Garcia Center on Sept. 14 and run from 5-8 p.m. and feature live performances from mariachis and folklorico dancers, a variety of art shows, mural unveilings and activities for the whole family.

The Pachanga's feature unveiling is that of a new mural created by the youth of the center's "Teens Building for Tomorrow Camp" and K Space Contemporary's Mural Arts Program. The mural is made in homage to the center's namesake Antonio E. Garcia, an artist that was once known as "the Michelangelo of South Texas.”

There will also be several other forms of art on show throughout the Pachanga: a ceramic show by Leonel Monsivais, classic car show and a trio solo show featuring artists Monica Marie Garcia, Mayra Zamora and Eugene Soliz.

Entry to the Pachanga is free and all are welcome to celebrate the start of both Hispanic Heritage Month and a new chapter for the Garcia Center.