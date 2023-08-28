'Paddle for Parkinson's 2023' set to row, kayak and canoe for a cure Sept. 2

Kayak or canoe, paddleboard or dinghy – so long as it's manually-propelled, you have a sea leg to stand on in the "Paddle for Parkinson's" benefit race!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In less than two decades, what began as a monthly Parkinson's Disease support group has evolved into an annual Coastal Bend tradition, successfully raising approximately $165,000 in funding for the Parkinson's community.

And it's all thanks to the great American paddleboard.

Catch the Cure's Jennifer Klidies joined us on Domingo Live to share how they aim to raise awareness and support for the local Parkinson's community at their "Paddle for Parkinson's" benefit race Sept. 2.

The race will consist of a single 2.5 mile loop through the North Padre Island marina to the Padre Island Yacht Club, starting and ending at the Gypsy Park Boat Ramp. The entire event will run from 7-9 a.m., during which non-racing attendees and landlubbers alike are welcome to enjoy live music, barbecue, a support group bake sale and a Q&A by the nationally-recognized Rocksteady Boxing Club.

Contrary to the name, the "Paddle for Parkinson's" race isn't limited to paddleboards – so long as your vessel is manually-propelled, you're welcome to put your sea legs to work in the race. That means kayakers, canoers and any other small vessels are fair game!

Registration for the "Paddle for Parkinson's" benefit race is available online for $50 before the event and $60 on the day of the race. Packet pick-up will be held Aug. 31 from 4-7 p.m. at the waterline outside Doc’s Seafood Restaurant at 13309 SPID.

All race participants will be given a tee-shirt and a barbecue meal ticket; non-participants will also have the chance to purchase a tee-shirt for $15 and a barbecue meal ticket for $10.