A haunting in Robstown: Paranormal Cirque comes to town this weekend

ROBSTOWN, Texas — A unique experience is coming to Robstown this weekend!
Paranormal Cirque is for those who love to be thrilled and will expose you to a "unique creation of combined theatre, circus, and cabaret with a new European style flare."
The show is for mature audiences only and no one under the age of 13 will be allowed, even with a parent. Attendees from 13-17 will have to be accompanied by a parent or guardian over the age of 21.
"You will fall into a parallel world and end up surrounded by monstrous creatures with hidden talents that will amaze you with the circus arts," organizers said. "This show is NOT for the faint of heart. You may have to catch your breath or try to stop your heart from racing during this adrenaline filled performance."
For more information visit www.paranormalcirque.com. Tickets can be purchased now starting at $10, depending on availability.
Paranormal Cirque is offering a special promotion: $5 off any full priced ticket purchased in levels 1, 2, or 3. This offer cannot be combined with any other offers, discounts or deals. You can call 941-704-8572 to get the promo code for Robstown.
The show runs from Feb. 2-5 at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown.
