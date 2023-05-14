'Speak their name.' Parents Grieving Together offers hope, community throughout Mother's Day week

Parents Grieving Together helps grieving parents through the difficult feelings that come with child loss – feelings they may feel more keenly around Mother's Day.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Mother's Day is a complicated holiday for a lot of people, especially those of us who are living through loss.

Earlier this week, we heard of a support group that not only helps grieving parents through that experience, but also teaches us that to speak the name of a lost loved one is to breathe life into their memory.

And it all started with a cheeky, kindhearted boy named Addai and his loving mama.

Parents Grieving Together founder and CEO Christy Streeter joined us live to speak to her experience as a bereaved mother on Mother's Day and share what you can do to give solace to the grieving parents in your life.

"To hear someone else remember that our child lived and speak their name is the greatest kindness," said Streeter. "On behalf of all grieving parents, all grieving mothers: just speak their child's name."

Streeter also shared details about events her support group has planned for the week following Mother's Day.

Parents Grieving Together will hold a virtual support meeting on ZOOM every day this week from 6-7 p.m. for a total of six meetings. The group will also hold an in-person event Saturday, May 21, at Southern Careers Institute Corpus Christi from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

People who are interested in taking part in one of the virtual meetings or the in-person meeting on Saturday can register for either event by contacting Christy Streeter via: