Peppermint Lane returns to downtown Corpus Christi

The Corpus Christi Christmastime tradition of Peppermint Lane continues this year with weekly events like the Holiday Markets, decorating contests and a boat parade.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's time once again for a trip down Peppermint Lane!

Executive Director of the Downtown Management District Alyssa Mason joined us live to give us a sneak peek of what we can expect at Peppermint Lane for its fourth year back from being put to rest almost 50 years ago.

"Peppermint Lane was something that occurred in our community in the 1960s when downtown was the shopping core of the entire community," Mason said of the event's history. "We brought back Peppermint Lane a few years ago, and this year... we are going to be hosting weekly markets on Chaparral Street on Sunday afternoon."

